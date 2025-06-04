Turkish-PKK clashes ignite farmlands in Duhok, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, fires broke out in Mount Gara in northern Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, as a result of clashes between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK.)

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the flames destroyed thousands of dunams of agricultural land and forested areas, causing significant material losses, adding that civil defense teams and firefighting vehicles have been unable to reach the area due to the tense security situation.

Despite the PKK’s dissolution, a member of the Community Peace Builders Team revealed on May 30 that the Turkish military carried out 128 artillery attacks.