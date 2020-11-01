Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Members of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attacked a formation of the Turkish army near the Sharanish, north of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region, and the Turkish army responded by bombing the area indiscriminately, causing large fires and killing dozens of sheep.

Eyewitnesses in the area told Shafaq News agency that clashes broke out between the Turkish army forces and PKK members in the vicinity of the village of Sharanish, north of Darkar sub-district, Zakho district in Duhok governorate.

The witnesses added that the PKK militants fired a missile at one of the Turkish army formations overlooking the village of Sharanish.