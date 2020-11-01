Report

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01T18:22:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Members of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attacked a formation of the Turkish army near the Sharanish, north of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region, and the Turkish army responded by bombing the area indiscriminately, causing large fires and killing dozens of sheep.

Eyewitnesses in the area told Shafaq News agency that clashes broke out between the Turkish army forces and PKK members in the vicinity of the village of Sharanish, north of Darkar sub-district, Zakho district in Duhok governorate.

The witnesses added that the PKK militants fired a missile at one of the Turkish army formations overlooking the village of Sharanish.

The witnesses said that the Turkish forces responded randomly and bombed the area killing more than 20 sheep owned by a shepherd in the village of Sharanish. The bombing also led to the outbreak of large fires in the farms of citizens in the area.


