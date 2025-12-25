CBI: China and India lead trade partners

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Bank (CBI) announced on Thursday that trade with China and India accounts for approximately 50% of the country’s total foreign trade.

In a statement, CBI said Iraq’s trade with China reached $58.035 billion last year, while trade with India totaled $31.102 billion.

Turkiye was also a key trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $20.786 billion, followed by the US at $8.952 billion, South Korea at $7.661 billion, and the United Arab Emirates at $5.307 billion.

Trade with Greece stood at $4.599 billion, while Saudi Arabia ranked next with $2.771 billion.