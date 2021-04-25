Report

CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$182 million today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-25T10:36:31+0000
CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$182 million today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the Foreign currency dropped to nearly $182 million today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of Foreign currency amounted to $182,931,721 cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $189,321,000 on Saturday.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 11 brokering companies cashed $19.6 million, while $ 163,383,721 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

