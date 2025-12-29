Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices slipped on Monday in Iraq’s Baghdad and Erbil markets, based on a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street market, 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin sold at 905,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 901,000 dinars. Iraqi-made 21-carat gold was priced at 875,000 dinars for selling and 871,000 dinars for buying.

Across local jewelry shops in the capital, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 905,000 and 915,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold traded between 875,000 and 885,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 943,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 900,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 770,000 dinars.