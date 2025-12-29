First session of Iraq’s sixth parliament convenes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament has convened the inaugural session of its sixth term, which includes the election of the parliament speaker and two deputy speakers.

Under established political tradition, the position of parliament speaker is assigned to the Sunni component, the first deputy speaker to the Shiite component, and the second deputy speaker is reserved for the Kurdish parties.

Article 55 of the Iraqi Constitution states that the speaker and deputy speakers of the parliament are to be elected by direct secret ballot and an absolute majority of the 329 members, meaning a candidate must secure at least 166 votes.

The first deputy speaker is elected immediately afterward, followed by the second deputy speaker using the same procedure.

A source told Shafaq that the main candidates for the position of parliament speaker are Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Azm Alliance, and Haibet Al-Halbousi from the Taqaddum Party.

According to the source, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a predominantly Shiite alliance, has nominated current Babil Governor Adnan Fayhan for the post of first deputy speaker of parliament.

Another source informed Shafaq that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc has nominated Shakhwan Abdullah as the second deputy speaker.

This session marks the first gathering of the parliament following the November elections, which resulted in Shiite alliances and parties winning 187 seats, Sunni parties securing 77 seats, Kurdish parties 56 seats, and minority groups 9 seats.

