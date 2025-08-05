Iraq’s PMF Law: A battle for state control

Shafaq News

As Iraq’s parliamentary term draws to a close, a controversial draft law to restructure the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has reignited a complex political battle that reaches far beyond its military implications.

While the Shiite-led Coordination Framework seeks to secure formal legal status for the PMF within the national defense architecture, internal divisions, Kurdish-Sunni bargaining, and mounting US opposition have turned the bill into a flashpoint at the heart of Iraq’s statehood debate.

The Political Stakes Behind the PMF Law

The proposed PMF Authority Law, backed by major Shiite factions, is officially framed as part of Iraq’s ongoing security reform. It aims to integrate the PMF—a force originally formed to fight ISIS—into the military chain of command. Supporters argue the law is necessary to standardize ranks, regulate funding, and clarify the PMF’s relationship with state institutions.

But opponents—both foreign and domestic—view it as an attempt to legitimize powerful Iran-aligned factions and institutionalize a parallel command structure, insulated from civilian oversight.

The controversy reflects deeper struggles over the nature of the Iraqi state: whether it will consolidate authority through a unified military, or evolve toward a pluralistic security system shaped by competing political and paramilitary actors.

Legal Background and Structural Gaps

The PMF was formed in mid-2014 by government order in response to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s fatwa (al-jihad al-kafa’i) after the fall of Mosul. It drew tens of thousands of fighters, including from pre-existing armed factions. In 2016, Iraq’s parliament passed the first PMF law, formally recognizing the force—but leaving its command structure and internal regulation vague.

The current draft law, which has faced repeated delays, seeks to address those gaps. According to parliamentary sources, the amendments propose:

-Military ranking and formal structures.

-Defined administrative ties to the Ministries of Defense and Finance.

-An internal inspectorate for discipline and oversight.

-Military background requirements for PMF leadership.

-Formation of internal military councils.

-Unique financial entitlements for specific units.

Yet critics argue that the draft preserves the PMF’s administrative independence while cementing legal protections for its leadership—effectively creating a parallel army.

Fragmented Support Within Iraq’s Parliament

While Coordination Framework blocs hold significant parliamentary sway—especially after the 2022 resignation of Sadrist MPs—consensus on the PMF law remains elusive. Internal rifts, even among Shiite factions, center on leadership appointments and control over PMF deployments in Sunni-majority areas.

Kurdish and Sunni lawmakers, while less vocal in public, have played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in blocking the bill. During the July session, both blocs withdrew in protest over the bill’s inclusion on the parliamentary agenda. Their objections were procedural and political: citing Article 37 of the parliamentary rules, they argued the bill was added without proper notice, while also using the walkout to apply pressure on broader negotiations.

Some Kurdish factions, according to Shafaq News political sources, have linked their support for the PMF law to concessions on unresolved federal-regional disputes, including budget allocations, oil revenues, and control of border crossings. Messages were reportedly sent through intermediaries outlining these conditions for cooperation on “controversial legislation.”

Sunni parties are also split. Most are in favor of not passing the bill most notably former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum Coalition (37 seats), which has voiced reservations tied to influence distribution and executive authority.

Observers note that both Kurdish and Sunni leaders fear the law may consolidate what they see as a “Shiite army” with disproportionate influence—yet are equally motivated by the opportunity to extract political gains in return for their votes.

With Kurdish and Sunni MPs holding over 120 of 329 seats, their coordinated opposition could block passage, despite the Coordination Framework’s control of at least 130 seats. The ambiguous positions of independents and small parties further complicate the math, making consensus difficult.

US Pressure and Strategic Alarm

The United States has expressed firm and repeated opposition to the PMF law. Pentagon officials told Shafaq News they view the draft as a direct enhancement of Iran’s influence in Iraq. The US Embassy in Baghdad echoed this stance, with Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin warning that the legislation risks legitimizing groups the US classifies as terrorist organizations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a call with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, warned that the law would institutionalize Iranian-backed armed groups and undermine Iraqi sovereignty. This message was reiterated in a State Department statement, which called the law “deeply concerning.”

A report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy argued that the US would respond by sanctioning PMF leaders with ties to Iran, freezing components of the US-Iraq security partnership, or conditioning military aid on security-sector reforms.

Despite the US warnings, the Iraqi government has stood by its position. A statement from al-Sudani’s office described the bill as a sovereign initiative consistent with previous legislation for other agencies, such as the Intelligence and National Security Services. The PMF, it stated, is a “formal military institution operating under the Commander-in-Chief (PM al-Sudani).”

Independent Voices, Strategic Fears

Former Iraqi diplomat Dr. Ghazi Faisal told Shafaq News that the PMF law is evolving from a regulatory tool into a “ticking political bomb.” He cautioned that enshrining the PMF’s autonomy would fracture the military command hierarchy and facilitate dual loyalties within Iraq’s security system.

Faisal warned that unless a national consensus is reached, the law could trigger a serious confrontation with Washington and contribute to the erosion of centralized authority. “We risk institutionalizing a force whose chain of command is not fully loyal to the state.”

Efforts by Shafaq News to solicit formal comments from major Kurdish and Sunni parties were met with silence. Spokespersons declined to give on-record positions, noting only that “all matters will be resolved legally within parliament through dialogue.”

Government in the Crossfire

Political analysts interviewed by Shafaq News say Prime Minister al-Sudani is walking a tightrope. On one hand, his administration is beholden to the Coordination Framework’s legislative agenda. On the other, it seeks to avoid antagonizing Washington at a time when Iraq remains economically fragile and engaged in sensitive IMF and financial negotiations.

Strategic expert Ahmed al-Yasiri noted that the US views the PMF law as part of a larger regional contest for influence. The fear is that codifying PMF independence will entrench a legislative precedent that future governments cannot undo.

Between Passage and Paralysis

Shafaq News has learned from informed sources that US diplomatic efforts to halt the law remain active. While the draft may still be revived in a future session, its fate now depends on a complex equation: intra-Shiite cohesion, Kurdish and Sunni leverage, and the extent to which foreign pressure can shape Iraq’s legislative agenda.

Ultimately, the PMF law has become a symbol of Iraq’s unresolved struggle between the logic of a unified state and the reality of competing armed power centers.

