PM Al-Sudani, Secretary Rubio discuss PMF regulation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks covering several key security and economic issues.

At the center of the discussion was the draft law regulating the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a crucial element of Iraq’s ongoing security reforms. According to the Prime Minister’s media office, the legislation, approved by parliament, aligns with existing frameworks for the National Intelligence and National Security services, emphasizing that the PMF operates under the authority of the Iraqi army’s commander-in-chief.

“The full integration of the PMF into Iraq’s formal military structure is essential for maintaining national unity and security,” al-Sudani added.

The officials also examined recent attacks on oil facilities across the Kurdistan Region, Saladin, and Kirkuk provinces, characterizing them as “assaults on Iraq’s economy,” further posing threats to vital revenues and Regional stability.

In response, al-Sudani reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for regional ceasefires and ongoing efforts to ease tensions through de-escalation measures.

Turning to internal fiscal matters, the prime minister drew attention to a cabinet decision requiring the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to transfer oil and non-oil revenues to the federal treasury, noting that this follows the 2024 Budget Law and a Federal Supreme Court ruling aimed at resolving longstanding financial disputes with Erbil.

The conversation concluded with plans to resume crude exports through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline, which has been inactive since March 2023, along with renewed measures to prevent smuggling and safeguard Iraq’s natural resources.