US condemns repeated drone strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Washington/ Erbil

The United States condemned recent drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region, warning that they endanger Iraq’s stability and economic future.

In a statement, Washington said, “These attacks imperil Iraq’s stability and economic future,” stressing that the Iraqi Government has “a duty to protect its territory and all of its citizens.”

The US also reaffirmed its commitment to partners across Iraq, working to build a stable and sovereign state.

The condemnation followed a series of strikes in recent weeks, some of which targeted strategic energy infrastructure and foreign-operated oil fields.