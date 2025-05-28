Iraqi President reaffirms support for stronger ties with Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid reaffirmed on Wednesday his country’s support for improving relations with Syria following the fall of the former regime.

In an interview with CNN Arabic, President Rashid described Syria as a key country for Iraq, citing shared social, religious, and cultural ties. “We are interconnected and want strong, stable relations with Syria,” he stated. “We also hope the Syrian government ensures representation for all components of the Syrian people.”

Regarding relations with Tehran, Rashid described them as “longstanding, natural, and strong,” confirming that there are no Iranian forces inside Iraq.

Commenting on the future of US troops in Iraq, the president noted that relations with the United States are “normal and good,” with bilateral agreements currently under joint review. “The decision on whether US forces remain or withdraw will depend on the ongoing negotiations between both sides,” he added.

On the stalled nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, “We believe progress in these talks will benefit everyone,” he said, affirming Iraq’s readiness to act as a mediator if requested.

The president addressed the ongoing disputes between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). He attributed the unresolved matters—particularly over salaries and oil—to the absence of a federal oil and gas law.

President Rashid also confirmed that Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for later this year, will proceed as planned.