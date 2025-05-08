Leader Barzani: Kurds won’t force change, won’t accept denial

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani warned on Thursday that the continued denial of Kurdish rights cannot last forever.

In an interview with The Capitol Hill Show, Barzani said Kurds are capable of living within the states they were divided into, if allowed to exercise their rights democratically and peacefully, stressing that Kurds are not seeking to change their difficult reality through force, but rather hope to live in harmony with the peoples and countries of the region.

Barzani recalled the historical suffering of the Kurdish people, including the Anfal campaigns, genocide, and chemical attacks.

“The Kurds never gave up hope but continued their struggle to achieve national goals, and their current situation is the result of the blood and sacrifices of thousands of martyrs,” he said.

He also highlighted the persecution of Feyli Kurds, describing them as an integral part of the Kurdish nation, and noted that around 12,000 were killed under the former Baathist regime.

“The Kurds are a nation with deep historical roots in the region, but they have faced oppression since the end of World War I, when they were divided among several countries without their consent,” Barzani said.

He pointed out that the Allies initially recognized Kurdish rights under the Treaty of Sèvres, but later withdrew them under the Treaty of Lausanne, leading to ongoing suffering.

Regarding developments in Syria, Barzani said major change had been expected, though not at such speed, noting that the new Syrian leadership had sent positive signals to the Kurds and that indirect communication had taken place.

He clarified that the Kurdish parties in the Qamishli conference on April 26, 2025, had reached a unified position ahead of planned talks with the new government in Damascus, reaffirming support for a peaceful solution.

Regarding ties with Iran, Barzani said the Islamic Republic is a significant neighbor of the Kurdistan Region.

“We do not seek problems with Iran, but at the same time, we do not want any state to interfere in our internal affairs,” he said, adding that while relations had seen tensions in the past, they have since returned to normal.

Barzani praised the US role in supporting the Kurds, citing the establishment of the no-fly zone in 1991 and military assistance during the fight against the Islamic State in 2014. He described the relationship as strong but in need of further development.

Asked about US President Donald Trump, Barzani said he had not met him in person but admired some of his decisions, calling them “very sound.”

Turning to the war in Gaza, Barzani said the United States is playing the lead role in efforts to reach a ceasefire, emphasizing that no other country is capable of delivering a peaceful solution and reiterating the Kurdistan Region’s support for any initiative aimed at securing peace.