Ahead of Tehran visit, Al-Sudani brings range of files including "new strategy"

Shafaq News/ Sources revealed on Tuesday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani will discuss a range of mutual interest issues during his scheduled visit to Tehran on Wednesday, including the Syrian developments, regional security, and Iraq's role as a mediator between Iran and the United States to address key issues.

According to sources speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Sudani will also discuss a new strategy for cooperation amid the regional changes, including the Syrian situation and regional security through various initiatives. One of the main initiatives is the establishment of a conference for Iraq’s and Syria’s neighboring countries (Baghdad Dialogue) aimed at supporting the formation of a Syrian government.

Al-Sudani is expected to discuss mechanisms for establishing an international center for counterterrorism and combating extremism, as well as the restoration of navigation, the issue of Iranian debts owed by Iraq, Iranian gas, and frozen assets, along with efforts to ease sanctions on Iran.

The activation of Iraqi mediation to revive dialogue between Iran and the United States will be one of the major topics on the agenda, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear program. As a result, "Al-Sudani's visit will attract significant attention" sources confirmed.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Aal Sadeq confirmed that Al-Sudani’s visit is in response to an official invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezikshian. According to semi-official Iranian media on Tuesday, Aal Sadeq said the visit would last one day and include discussions on bilateral issues, regional developments, and international matters, especially Syria.

The media office of Al-Sudani announced on Sunday that the visit would take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The statement added that the visit would focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly following the visit of Iranian President Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September, as well as regional developments.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that Al-Sudani's visit to Iran would also address regional developments. Al-Sudani had previously visited Jordan and Saudi Arabia after the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime to discuss security issues with the leaders of these countries. Iraq also participated in the Aqaba Conference held in Jordan with several countries, including the United States.

Pezeshkian visited Iraq on September 11, 2024, on a three-day tour covering six Iraqi provinces, Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra.

On May 22, Al-Sudani visited Tehran to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a plane crash.

On Saturday, a political source informed Shafaq News that Al-Sudani had received a letter from US President-elect Donald Trump, delivered by a special envoy during an undisclosed visit. The source mentioned that the key points of Trump’s letter were the need to contain and control non-state weapons, stop the activities of Iran-linked factions, refrain from Iraq’s involvement in the Syrian issue, and support the formation of a new Syrian government.

A government source also confirmed to Shafaq News that Iraq is seeking to maintain regional security, and that Al-Sudani will present Iraq’s vision for this issue during his visit to Tehran.