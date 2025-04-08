Trump: US awaits trade talks with China

Shafaq News/ China is seeking a trade deal but has yet to initiate formal negotiations, and Washington is “waiting for their call,” US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started.”

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing deepened after China announced a 34% tariff on all US imports, set to take effect on April 10. The move came in response to President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff policy, which introduced a 10% base duty on all imports and raised tariffs on Chinese goods to as high as 54%.

Trump also revealed in his post that he held a “great call” with South Korea’s acting president, during which the two discussed trade imbalances, defense cooperation, and energy issues, including US liquefied natural gas exports.

He confirmed that South Korea’s top negotiating team is en route to Washington, describing the prospects for an updated agreement as “very good.”