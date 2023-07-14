US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korea's Missile Launch

Shafaq News/ In a joint trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin discussed the pressing challenges in the region, including the recent missile test conducted by North Korea.

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of the three nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and underscored the importance of close cooperation in addressing regional security threats.

Secretary Blinken expressed pride in the progress achieved through the trilateral collaboration over the past years, emphasizing the common vision shared by the United States, Japan, and South Korea for a secure, prosperous, and connected Indo-Pacific. He highlighted the necessity of jointly shaping the region's future in alignment with this vision, emphasizing the crucial role of collaboration in economic security, development, climate action, and other areas.

However, the "escalating provocations from North Korea and repeated violations" of UN Security Council resolutions pose significant challenges to regional security.

All three nations strongly condemned the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea. Secretary Blinken described these acts as a "threat to peace and stability for the international community," emphasizing the need to deter and defend against North Korean "aggression."

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa echoed Secretary Blinken's condemnation, stressing the importance of strategic coordination among Japan, the United States, and South Korea in the face of North Korea's intensified nuclear and missile activities. He reaffirmed Japan's commitment to working closely with its trilateral partners to strengthen cooperation and enhance regional coordination in addressing shared security concerns.

Foreign Minister Park expressed concern over North Korea's recent missile launch amidst discussions on peace and stability in the ASEAN-related meetings.

He emphasized that North Korea's actions directly contradict the expectations of the international community.

Minister Park called for a resolute and united response to North Korea's continuous provocations, underscoring the need for robust coordination among the three nations to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The trilateral meeting reinforced the shared commitment of the United States, Japan, and South Korea to maintaining regional stability, peace, and security. While condemning North Korea's provocations, the participants emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation to address the challenges posed by the regime's nuclear and missile activities.