Zelensky invites Al-Sudani to participate in Peace Conference

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who extended an official invitation to attend the "Peace in Ukraine" conference in Switzerland next month.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the call included discussions on bilateral relations and the importance of convening the Iraqi-Ukrainian Joint Committee to enhance economic and trade cooperation and collaboration in food security and energy.

The leaders also discussed Ukrainian companies operating in Iraq and the government's steps to create an investment-friendly environment.