Moscow, Damascus pledge continued cooperation

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing it as a cornerstone of Russian-Syrian relations.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Lavrov noted that Moscow and Damascus coordinate their positions across international platforms, underlining both countries’ readiness to expand cooperation in regional and global forums according to shared interests.

Al-Shibani expressed Syria’s gratitude for Russia’s political and diplomatic support, citing ongoing coordination in international forums and the importance of upholding international law while rejecting interference in domestic affairs.

He also pointed to Russian expertise as a key support for Syria’s diplomatic initiatives, particularly in stabilisation and reconstruction projects.

This marks Al-Shibani’s second visit to Russia since the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. After the collapse, Russia announced that Al-Assad left Syria and ordered a peaceful transfer of power, adding that Al-Assad and his family arrived in Moscow, where they were granted asylum on humanitarian grounds.

Moscow retains control over key strategic assets in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval facility, with the new Syrian leadership raising no objections to the continued Russian military presence.