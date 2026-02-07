Al-Hakim urges institutional overhaul of Shiite ruling alliance

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s ruling Shiite political alliance should be formally institutionalized to improve governance and preserve stability, Ammar Al-Hakim, the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement’s leader, said on Saturday, calling for clearer structures within the Shiite Coordination Framework.

Speaking during a meeting of the movement’s advisory council, Al-Hakim argued that the Framework, to which his movement belongs, needs to move beyond ad hoc coordination toward an organized, rules-based body capable of sustaining political gains achieved in recent years.

He said institutionalizing the Coordination Framework would help consolidate its role in stabilizing Iraq’s political system by providing clearer decision-making mechanisms and stronger accountability at a time of heightened regional uncertainty.