Mosul to have a mayor from its residents.. Likely a CF member: sources

Shafaq News/ The selection process for Mosul's new mayor is nearing completion, with two local candidates emerging as frontrunners, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources close to the council told Shafaq News Agency that negotiations between rival blocs are “in the final stages”. They indicated a preference for a Mosul native for the mayoral post, with nominations coming from prominent local families.

"Initially, three candidates from Mosul families were presented," a source said. "One candidate withdrew, leaving two finalists who may be presented to the council for a public vote outside the council building."

Despite the focus on local candidates, sources believe the ultimate decision will favor the Coordination Framework, a powerful alliance that includes mainly Iran-backed Shiite parties. The position is expected to be filled by a candidate from the "Nineveh Future" alliance, backed by the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF).

Last week, Mosul’s major families submitted three names for the mayor's position. The proposed candidates were lawyer Mosab al-Rahim, engineer Saheb al-Barqawi, and engineer Ahmed al-Abbar, who withdrew later.