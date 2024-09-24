SOURCES: Prime Minister Al-Sudani faces CF pressure amid wiretapping allegations

Shafaq News/ Iraq has been rocked by a wiretapping scandal implicating high-ranking officials within Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Office. The controversy, which centers on allegations of illegal surveillance, misconduct, and political espionage, has stirred turmoil in the country’s political landscape.

Mohammed Juhy’s Network

In mid-August, Iraqi security forces arrested a "wiretapping and forgery network" allegedly led by Mohammed Juhy, a former Deputy Director General of the Administrative Department at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to MP Mustafa Sanad, this network is accused of a range of illegal activities, including eavesdropping on lawmakers and politicians, orchestrating electronic campaigns, fabricating news, and impersonating key political and business figures.

Juhy, who is also the nephew of Raed Juhy, the former head of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s office, has been at the center of these allegations.

Sources told Shafaq News that the network reportedly targeted key figures and leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework including former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali, and Badr Organization head Hadi al-Amiri, and PMF chief of staff Abdulaziz al-Mohammadawi, also known as Abu Fadak.

There have been conflicting statements about whether Judge Faiq Zidan was a target of the network, with some reports suggesting that high-ranking officials within the Prime Minister’s Office might be involved.

The network, which allegedly involved Iraq’s intelligence agency, reportedly intercepted secret meetings and calls involving the Framework and other factions.

The Karkh Court, which handles terrorism-related cases, has made several arrests connected to this network. The suspects have reportedly confessed to their activities, and their statements are now part of the ongoing legal proceedings. However, the specifics of these confessions and the evidence supporting them have yet to be fully disclosed.

Shafaq News inquiries about the investigation’s progress went unanswered from Al-Sudani's advisors, who said only that the case is "under investigation." However, sources said that new revelations about the network could emerge in the coming days, with some factions accusing it of involvement in the assassinations of prominent commanders in Baghdad.

In turn, Government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi stressed the government’s commitment to upholding the law and countering misleading campaigns aimed at disrupting its operations. This response has done little to quell the controversy, with ongoing debates about the veracity of the allegations and the motives behind the reports.

Salam al-Jazaeri, a senior member of Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s political wing, Sadiqoun, reiterated that the judiciary is overseeing the case and will hold those responsible accountable, without compromise. He emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that “the wiretapping involved sensitive figures, including religious authorities and their families.”

Al-Sudani Vs. Framework

The scandal has sparked a variety of reactions across Iraq's political spectrum. Observers close to al-Sudani view the scandal as a potential attempt to settle political scores, which could influence the upcoming elections.

The controversy has prompted discussions within the Framework of potentially dismissing Al-Sudani or demanding his resignation. Internal and external political mediation, including a visit from Iranian Quds Force commander General Ismail Qaani, has prevented any such actions so far, sources said.

“Al-Sudani recently met with Framework leaders, including Haider al-Abadi, Al-Khazali, and Al-Amiri, in an attempt to ease tensions and distance himself from the wiretapping operation. He reportedly offered assurances that he was unaware of the network’s activities and promised it would not happen again.” Sources revealed.

Despite these efforts, tensions remain high. Only two major Framework figures, al-Abadi and Ammar al-Hakim of the National Wisdom Movement, continue to support Al-Sudani.

“Al-Hakim has been mediating between Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki, Al-Khazali, and Al-Amiri,” sources revealed to Shafaq News.

According to Sources, the wiretapping reportedly spanned across the entire Coordination Framework, leading to a demand from Al-Khazali and Al-Maliki for Al-Sudani's resignation. Other Framework members have opted to let investigations and the judiciary handle the matter.

One source said that efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation. “Al-Sudani’s recent visit to Al-Khazali suggests a desire from all sides to move past this crisis, particularly given the regional threats facing Iraq. Al-Sudani’s supporters within the Framework stress the importance of backing the government to address looming challenges.”