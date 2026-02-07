Damascus reclaims Semalka border crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Semalka border crossing with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region will return to Syrian government control, Marwan Al-Ali, head of internal security in Hasakah province, said on Saturday.

Speaking after meeting with newly appointed Hasakah Governor Nour Al-Din Issa, Al-Ali noted that several security points had been established in sensitive areas across the province as part of measures linked to the recent accord between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He also indicated that Qamishli airport and the Rumeilan oil fields are set to come under Syrian authority, alongside plans for a mutual redeployment of forces across northeastern Syria to ease tensions.

Addressing Kobani, Al-Ali dismissed reports that the city is under siege, adding that Syria’s internal security forces are expected to enter soon, coordinated with the withdrawal of Kurdish armed units.

The discussions further considered the delayed return of displaced residents from Afrin and Sere Kaniye (Ras Al-Ain). He attributed the delays to logistical and technical challenges, as well as the presence of other displaced families occupying some homes. “Any steps taken by Syrian authorities will proceed in coordination with the relevant parties.”

On the integration of Kurdish Asayish forces into Syria’s security institutions, Al-Ali outlined ongoing progress under existing plans and rejected reports of tribal mobilizations in Tel Brak, Tel Hamis, and parts of southern Hasakah.

Earlier today, a Syrian army delegation accompanied SDF representatives on a field tour of several locations in Hasakah province, marking the start of on-the-ground implementation of the January 30 agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF. The agreement halted gunfire under a comprehensive framework that sets out a phased integration of military and administrative structures. It also called for the withdrawal of forces from contact lines, deployment of Interior Ministry security units to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli to reinforce stability, as well as the gradual incorporation of local security forces.

