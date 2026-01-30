Leader Barzani backs Syria–SDF agreement in call with US Envoy

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani expressed support for the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government during a phone call with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Friday.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the Kurdish leader thanked US President Donald Trump, Barrack, and all parties who contributed to resolving the issues through dialogue.

For his part, the US envoy expressed his appreciation to Barzani, on behalf of himself and the US president, for his role in achieving the agreement reached today.

The understanding ends hostilities and integrates the SDF into the Syrian military while handing city security in Hasakah and Qamishli to the state. It also merges Autonomous Administration institutions and employees into the Syrian government, guarantees Kurdish civil rights, and facilitates the return of displaced residents to unify the country. This latest attempt follows several previous ceasefire and truce deals in January 2026, all of which ultimately failed to hold.

Read more: Kurds: International betrayal victims