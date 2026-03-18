Iraq imposes penalties on police officers over drone footage in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday imposed disciplinary penalties on two contract police officers in Baghdad for filming drones near the Babylon Hotel and sharing the footage online.

The officers, from the Rusafa Emergency Directorate in Karrada, “violated military orders” banning filming during duty or publishing information that could affect security operations.

The move follows earlier directives banning the publication of images and videos from strike sites, citing risks of exposing sensitive locations.