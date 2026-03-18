Iraq bans sharing images of strike sites, warns media and public

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday banned the publication of photos and videos from strike sites, warning media outlets and the public against sharing sensitive material amid rising regional tensions.

The ministry said circulating such footage could expose vital locations and be exploited by hostile actors, calling on citizens to avoid approaching targeted areas.

It also urged media organizations to report accurately without revealing precise locations or operational details.

The ministry warned that legal action would be taken against violators through the cybercrime directorate in coordination with judicial authorities.