PM-designate reaches al-Sulaymaniyah after Erbil talks on cabinet formation

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniya

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, continuing his visit to the Kurdistan Region after holding talks in Erbil on forming Iraq’s next federal government.

رئيس الوزراء المكلف السيد علي فالح الزيدي، يصل إلى مدينة السليمانية، ضمن زيارته إلى اقليم كردستان العراق. pic.twitter.com/nFGVrtAL6f — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) May 2, 2026

Al-Zaidi had arrived earlier today in Erbil, accompanied by a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework. He was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, along with government officials and senior figures from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

During his visit, al-Zaidi held meetings with President Nechirvan Barzani, KDP leader Masoud Barzani, and the Kurdish PM, focusing on the government program and cabinet formation.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes