PM-designate engages President Barzani in Erbil to advance cabinet talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, along with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), met on Saturday with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss the formation of Iraq’s next government.

The talks are part of al-Zaidi’s visit to Erbil, aimed at securing agreements with Kurdish leaders to advance the announcement of a new cabinet.

Earlier today, he met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Al-Zaidi is expected to travel to Al-Sulaymaniyah after concluding meetings in Erbil to meet Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani.

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