Sunni blocs back Al-Zaidi nomination for Iraq premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Monday, Iraqi Sunni political blocs welcomed the nomination of Ali Al-Zaidi as the new prime minister, after the presidency formally tasked him with forming a government.

Al-Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, considered the nomination a step toward completing constitutional requirements, expressing support for moving ahead with forming the new cabinet within constitutional timelines. The alliance also pointed to the “need for continued cooperation among political forces to ensure stability and strengthen state institutions.”

بيان صحفييرحب تحالف العزم بمخرجات اجتماع الإطار التنسيقي الذي عُقد في القصر الحكومي ببغداد، وما تضمنه من قرارات تمثل خطوة متقدمة في مسار استكمال الاستحقاقات الدستورية، وفي مقدمتها اختيار السيد علي الزيدي مرشحاً لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء وتشكيل الحكومة المقبلة.ويعرب التحالف عن… pic.twitter.com/oR4hODC86f — تحالف العزم (@alazmparty) April 27, 2026

Former Parliament Speaker and leader of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, said that he “fully supports” the nomination, adding that he hopes for the formation of a “strong government capable of addressing challenges, meeting current needs, and strengthening Iraq’s ties with its Arab and Islamic surroundings.”

نثمِّن عالياً جهود قادة الإطار التنسيقي والتزامهم بالتوقيتات الدستورية، وتوافقهم على تقديم السيد علي الزيدي مرشَّحاً لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء؛ لما يتمتَّع به من رؤيةٍ اقتصاديةٍ وخبرةٍ نأمل أن تسهم في معالجة التحديات الراهنة والمستقبلية.ونؤكد دعمَنا الكامل لهذا الخيار بالترشيح الذي… — محمد الحلبوسي (@AlHaLboosii) April 27, 2026

The Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, stated that the current phase requires reinforcing genuine national partnership and adhering to political agreements to ensure stability, advance reforms, improve services, address economic challenges, and strengthen the rule of law, including restricting weapons to state control.

بيانيرحّب تحالف السيادة بالاتفاق الذي أفضت إليه قوى الإطار التنسيقي بشأن ترشيح السيد علي الزيدي لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتكليفهِ من قبل رئيس الجمهورية بتشكيل الحكومة، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تقدماً مهماً في مسار استكمال الاستحقاقات الدستورية والمضي بتشكيل الحكومة المقبلة.… pic.twitter.com/DftIeY8VjQ — السيادة (@alseyadaiq) April 27, 2026

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc with about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, selected Al-Zaidi after State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who heads the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Coalition, withdrew from the race.