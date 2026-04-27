Sunni blocs back Al-Zaidi nomination for Iraq premiership

Sunni blocs back Al-Zaidi nomination for Iraq premiership
2026-04-27T20:54:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Monday, Iraqi Sunni political blocs welcomed the nomination of Ali Al-Zaidi as the new prime minister, after the presidency formally tasked him with forming a government.

Al-Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai, considered the nomination a step toward completing constitutional requirements, expressing support for moving ahead with forming the new cabinet within constitutional timelines. The alliance also pointed to the “need for continued cooperation among political forces to ensure stability and strengthen state institutions.”

Former Parliament Speaker and leader of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, said that he “fully supports” the nomination, adding that he hopes for the formation of a “strong government capable of addressing challenges, meeting current needs, and strengthening Iraq’s ties with its Arab and Islamic surroundings.”

The Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, stated that the current phase requires reinforcing genuine national partnership and adhering to political agreements to ensure stability, advance reforms, improve services, address economic challenges, and strengthen the rule of law, including restricting weapons to state control.

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc with about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, selected Al-Zaidi after State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who heads the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Coalition, withdrew from the race.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon