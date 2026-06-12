Erbil Kurdish Book Fair draws 78K visitors

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish Book Fair in Erbil concluded its eight-day run after attracting more than 78,000 visitors and recording sales of around 100,000 Kurdish-language books, according to organizers.

Rebin Fattah, the fair's supervisor and organizer, told Shafaq News that more than 130 publishing houses, cultural centers, and book-related institutions participated in the event.

He added that organizers had decided to make the exhibition “an annual event” to support publishers and cultural institutions across the Kurdistan Region and expand participation in future editions.

The fair opened in Erbil on June 4 with the participation of about 150 local and specialized publishing houses.