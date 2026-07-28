USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar weakened against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday morning, hovering around 150,000 dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar traded at 149,900 IQD per $100 at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 150,050 IQD on Monday.

Exchange shops in the capital offered the dollar at 150,500 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar was selling at 150,150 IQD per $100 and buying at 150,050 IQD per $100.