USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 146,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 147,000 and 145,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 145,700 and 145,600 IQD to 100, respectively.