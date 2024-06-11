USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 450 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 147,300 and 147,200 IQD to 100, respectively.