USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 146,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 650 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,000 and 146,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 146,800 and 146,700 IQD to 100, respectively.