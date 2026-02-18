Dollar gains in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 151,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,250 dinars and bought it at 151,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 151,650 dinars and buying prices at 151,550 dinars.