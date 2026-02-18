US warns of diplomatic rupture over Al-Maliki PM candidacy

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Wednesday reaffirmed its opposition to former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s bid to return as Iraq’s premier, warning that advancing his candidacy could trigger serious diplomatic repercussions.

Asked by Shafaq News correspondent about reports of a US “deadline” for withdrawing Al-Maliki and whether American policy had shifted, a State Department spokesperson stressed that President Donald Trump’s position remains firm: selecting Al-Maliki would force the US to reassess its relationship with Iraq. He outlined three key priorities guiding the stance: “ending the dominance of Iran-backed militias in Iraqi politics,” reducing Tehran’s hold over state institutions, and building economic partnerships with allies aligned with Washington’s objectives.

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), representing more than 185 of Iraq’s 329 parliamentary seats, nominated Al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister; he previously led two governments from 2006 to 2014.

Earlier, a source informed Shafaq News that Al-Maliki rejects reports of a potential withdrawal from the race for Iraq’s premiership, noting that no CF meeting was scheduled to reassess his nomination.

Trump has publicly opposed Al-Maliki’s potential return to office, asserting that Iraq would have “zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom” under his administration and warning that Washington “will no longer help Iraq” if he is chosen.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.

