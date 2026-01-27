Iraq’s CF to meet after Trump opposes Al-Maliki return to premiership

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) leadership is set to attend an emergency meeting on January 27 to discuss the US President Donald Trump position on the election of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri Al-Maliki as prime minister, a CF source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The meeting agenda will also include the deliberations over the presidency and will take place in Al-Maliki’s office.

The move followed a post by Trump on Truth Social, in which he warned against returning Al-Maliki to the premiership, adding that the United States “will no longer help Iraq” if he is chosen.

Earlier this week, US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrac cautioned in a post on X that “a government installed by Iran will not be successful.”

The CF, an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, selected Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the SLC, as its candidate for prime minister. Al-Maliki, whose bloc secured 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, previously led two governments between 2006 and 2014.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki’s return rekindles Iraq’s divisions as Iran and the US pull apart