Iran launches new missile wave on multiple targets

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday the launch of the 47th wave of its military operation “True Promise 4,” targeting sites in Israel, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Dhafra, and a location linked to the Komala group in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the IRGC said missile salvos struck targets in Beersheba, the Negev Desert, Nevatim, and the city of Lod in Israel, as well as a Komala site in Erbil and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, adding that command centers and a gathering point for US forces at Al Dhafra were also targeted with cruise and ballistic missiles.

According to the IRGC, the operations were carried out using Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel missiles and Qadr liquid-fuel missiles.

Separately, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said the country’s armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base. Air raid sirens were also heard in Bahrain during the Iranian missile attack.