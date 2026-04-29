President Barzani heads to UAE for talks on cooperation

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday for talks on regional developments and bilateral ties.

Barzani will meet UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss cooperation between Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, and Erbil.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی بە سەردانێکی فەرمی دەچێتە ئیماراتhttps://t.co/IOSYybsbbQ pic.twitter.com/835BVYZWtd — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 29, 2026

The trip follows recent attacks on the UAE consulate in Erbil during the US–Israel–Iran war, which injured two security guards and damaged the building. The Kurdish Presidency condemned the incident and called on Baghdad to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions and hold those responsible accountable, while the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a serious violation of international norms.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation