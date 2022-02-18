President Barzani meets with UAE's Industry Minister in Munich

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-18T14:21:38+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany today, Friday. According to a readout issued by the Region's Presidency, President Barzani and Minister Al Jaber "reaffirmed willingness to strengthen the bilateral relations of the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates in all areas, highlighting UAE investment and work opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, and underlining the importance of preserving regional peace and stability." The President laid emphasis on the importance of "welcoming investment laws and an encouraging businesses environment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region", expressing the Region's willingness to endorse UAE investments. The meeting touched upon the latest updates on the situation in Iraq, the Russian-Ukrainian standoff, and its impact on the energy sector.

