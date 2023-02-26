President Barzani receives official invitation to visit UAE

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Sunday an official invitation to the United Arab Emirates.

A statement by the President of the Region said in a statement that Barzani met with the Emirati consul general in Erbil, Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed al-Zaheri.

The two parties stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Erbil and Abu Dhabi, and discussed the economic and political situation in Iraq and the Region, as well as the Baghdad-Erbil relations.

Al-Zaheri handed over an invitation letter from the president of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for Barzani to visit the UAE.

In his letter, Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for Barzani's presence, noting that his country is keen to enhance its relations with the Kurdistan Region in all fields.

For his part, Barzani thanked Al Nahyan for his letter and accepted the invitation.

According to the statement, the meeting also shed light on the Iraqi budget bill, the oil and gas law, and the recent developments in the region.