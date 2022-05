Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, is heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to offer condolences on the death of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away earlier this week at 73.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Sunday, the President's political advisor, Dilshad Shehab, said that Barzani will offer condolences for the death of the late President and congratulations for the election of the new President.