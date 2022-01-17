Kurdistan's President condemns the Houthis' attack on UAE

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned the attack that targeted sites in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

"This terrorist attack is a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that threatens security and stability in the region." Barzani said on Twitter.

The Kurdish President offers " sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates using drones, setting off explosions in three fuel trucks and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

Three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC, state news agency WAM said. It said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

"The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas, and civilian facilities on Emirati soil...(It) will not go unpunished," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE, a member of the Saudi-led coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis.