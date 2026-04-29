Turkiye denies airspace to Israeli president’s flight to Kazakhstan

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s flight to Kazakhstan was forced to significantly alter its route after Turkiye denied access to its airspace, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, adding that the aircraft was rerouted through Europe and Russia.

Israel’s Channel 12 said Herzog arrived in the Kazakh capital, Astana, after an eight-hour journey, noting that Ankara’s refusal required the aircraft to change course mid-flight and take a longer route. “The plane did not receive the expected overflight clearance from Turkish authorities after departure.”