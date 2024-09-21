Kurdistan PM: Oil export halt cost +$19 billion

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated, on Saturday, that the Region has incurred losses exceeding $19 billion due to the suspension of oil exports, while also denying the presence of Israeli bases in the Region.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Barzani explained, "There are longstanding issues related to oil, gas, and the national budget that can only be resolved through permanent agreements between both parties." He emphasized that the losses from halting Kurdistan's oil exports have surpassed $19 billion, criticizing the federal government for "its lack of willingness to compensate the Region for these losses."

Barzani also addressed accusations of oil smuggling from Kurdistan, challenging those making these claims to provide solid evidence.

In March 2023, Turkiye halted the shipment of Kurdistan Region's oil to the port of Ceyhan after an international arbitration ruling ordered Ankara to pay compensation to Baghdad for violating a 1973 pipeline agreement. The ruling held Turkiye accountable for allowing oil exports from the Kurdistan Regional Government without Iraq’s approval.

The International Criminal Court ordered Turkiye to pay Baghdad $1.5 billion in damages for unauthorized exports from Kurdistan between 2014 and 2018. The pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan remains the only export route for crude oil produced in northern Iraq.

"No Israeli Bases in the Kurdistan Region"

Regarding relations with neighboring countries, Barzani highlighted that the Kurdistan Region continuously seeks to expand its circle of friends, maintaining good relations with neighboring states, as well as Western, Gulf, and other international partners.

On the topic of ties with Iran, Barzani expressed hope that the recent visit of the Iranian president Masoud Pazeshkian to Iraq would mark a new chapter in improving relations between the two sides. He also dismissed claims of Israeli military bases in the Kurdistan Region as baseless.