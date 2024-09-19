Turkiye reviews communication security after Lebanon explosions

Shafaq News/ Turkiye is reviewing the security of its military communication devices following the explosion of handheld units in Lebanon earlier this week, a defence official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that Turkiye’s armed forces exclusively use locally produced communication equipment but also apply additional security protocols when third-party suppliers are involved.

“Whether in our operations, the ongoing war in Ukraine, or incidents like the one in Lebanon, we continuously review and update our measures based on lessons learned,” the official said.

The Defence Ministry is conducting examinations in light of the Lebanon incident, the official added.