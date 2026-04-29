Iraq inaugurates first phase of Bin Omar gas project in Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Wednesday launched the first phase of the accelerated Bin Omar gas investment project in Basra, aimed at expanding associated gas use and strengthening the national energy system.

Located at the Nahr Bin Omar oil field, the project includes a 5-kilometer, 20-inch pipeline connecting to the gas network, with an initial processing capacity of 70 to 80 million standard cubic feet per day, Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber Ismail stated during the inauguration, adding that the facility will supply 55 to 65 million standard cubic feet per day of dry gas to power plants, produce 500 to 600 tons of liquefied gas for domestic use, and generate about 1,800 barrels per day of condensates, boosting state revenues.

Construction began in early April and concluded before the end of the month, marking what Ismail called “a record completion timeframe.” He highlighted the government’s focus on the gas sector as a key driver of economic growth and energy security, pointing to efforts to maximize resource use, reduce waste, and increase returns.

Read more: Billions lost, power gone: Iraq's energy crisis explodes