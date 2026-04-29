Israel pounds southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and shelling targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday, in continued violations of the ceasefire that took effect on April 16.

Airstrikes hit Qabrikha in Marjayoun District, and Baraachit, Qalaway, Burj Qalaway, Kafra, and Al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil District, while artillery struck Majdal Zoun in Tyre District and helicopter fire swept areas around Bint Jbeil.

No immediate casualty figures were released.

A day earlier, a strike on Majdal Zoun killed at least five people, including three Civil Defense paramedics, and wounded two Lebanese soldiers, bringing the total to 2,534 killed and 7,863 injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The country's National Council for Scientific Research documented 478 violations between April 16 and 22.

The Israeli army claimed it struck “Hezbollah infrastructure” and killed three fighters preparing an attack, while Haaretz reported the campaign is focused on “systematic” destruction, quoting a commander as saying, “We destroy everything.”

משגרים, מחסני אמצעי לחימה ומבנים ששימשו לקידום מתווי טרור: צה"ל תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במספר מרחבים בדרום לבנוןצה"ל תקף אתמול מספר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במספר מרחבים בדרום לבנון, צפונית לקו ההגנה הקדמי.בין המטרות שהותקפו: משגרים טעונים ומוכנים לשיגור,… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 29, 2026

Hezbollah has yet to carry out operations on Wednesday, though Israeli media said the group’s drones remain a growing threat, with several exploding near Israeli troops, including at least six such attacks on April 28. Israel’s public broadcaster, operating under military censorship, said at least 735 soldiers have been wounded since the resumption of operations, including 44 critically and around 100 moderately injured.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel