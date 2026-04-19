Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel

Shafaq News

Two days before a ten-day ceasefire came into effect, the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors sat across from each other in Washington on April 14, 2026 —the first direct meeting at that level in more than three decades. The encounter did not produce a framework, a timeline, or a shared definition of what comes next. It only produced a dilemma that Beirut has been unable to solve ever since: who speaks for Lebanon in a negotiation of this consequence, and through what institutional authority does any decision bind the state?

The ceasefire text itself —the document American diplomacy spent considerable capital securing— offers the clearest available evidence of Lebanon's actual negotiating position. The agreement commits the Lebanese government, with international support, to preventing Hezbollah and other armed groups from launching attacks on Israel, and enshrines the principle that Lebanese security forces alone bear exclusive responsibility for the country's sovereignty and defense.

Israel, in return, pledged to refrain from offensive operations inside Lebanese territory for the duration of the ceasefire, while retaining what the text describes as the right to take measures it considers defensive. It did not commit to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces maintain a buffer zone extending approximately ten kilometers inside Lebanese territory. The fate of hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese, the question of Hezbollah's weapons, and the definition of the border —none of these appear in the agreement's operative provisions.

Lebanon was asked to assume obligations without receiving equivalent commitments. The state was asked to act sovereign in its responsibilities while being treated as less than sovereign in its entitlements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was candid about the Israeli reading: the ceasefire, in his framing, represents "an opportunity for a historic agreement with Lebanon," one that would translate Israel's military superiority into lasting political and security arrangements, with Hezbollah's dismantlement as the primary objective.

Beirut's official position, as articulated by President Joseph Aoun, set different priorities —full withdrawal of Israeli forces, deployment of the Lebanese army to internationally recognized borders, and the restoration of stability before any larger negotiation. Two parties signed the same document with different visions of what it initiates.

The Legal Framework Of Prohibition

Lebanon's constitution has no constitutional article prohibiting normalization with Israel, no explicit bar on diplomatic recognition written into the foundational document of the state. The prohibition is instead embedded in a layered legal framework that predates the current constitutional order and carries its own enforcement teeth. Lebanon's anti-normalization mandates rest not on a single law but on three connected sets of statutes: the criminal code, the 1955 Boycott Law, and the Code of Military Justice, with penalties for contact ranging from imprisonment to death.

The 1943 Criminal Code designates contact with enemy states as treason. The parliament passed the Lebanese Anti-Israeli Boycott Law on June 23, 1955, constituting thirteen articles aimed at cutting all ties with Israel, with Article 1 strictly prohibiting all persons from entering into any contract with any organization or person holding Israeli nationality or located on Israeli territory.

Because each statute is couched in vague language, court decisions regarding violations are often arbitrary, and most any contact with an Israeli can be construed as espionage or treason —a Lebanese activist was convicted of high treason simply for giving an interview to an Israeli journalist. Any government seeking to move toward normalization would have to legislatively dismantle this framework before taking a single diplomatic step.

A Hezbollah-aligned political source who spoke to Shafaq News was unequivocal: direct negotiations with Israel are ruled out on principled grounds, and the maximum the party and its broader constituency could accept is an arrangement resembling the 1949 armistice —indirect, requiring neither normalization nor mutual recognition.

The source reached back to the May 17, 1983, Agreement, signed under President Amine Gemayel with American sponsorship, as the cautionary precedent: that accord deepened internal conflict, fractured the army, and prolonged Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon until 2000, nearly a decade after the civil war had formally ended, before collapsing under the weight of domestic rejection and regional opposition.

The 1983 agreement failed not because Hezbollah destroyed it —the organization was in its earliest formation at the time — but because it lacked the cross-community legitimacy that Lebanon's political geography has always required for consequential decisions to hold. That condition has not changed.

MP Nazih Matta of the Lebanese Forces party, speaking of the opposite end of the Lebanese political spectrum, arrived at the same upper limit independently: not full normalization, but a formula that stops the war and preserves Lebanon's ability to renegotiate later. When the most pro-engagement and most resistant voices in Lebanese politics converge on the same ceiling, that ceiling is not a negotiating position. It is a structural boundary — and it is the most honest political data point the current moment has produced.

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The Institutional Machinery That Makes Consensus Impossible

The comparison that normalization advocates reach for most readily is Egypt and Jordan. Both states concluded formal peace agreements with Israel —Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994. The argument runs that if Arab states with comparable histories of conflict managed the transition, Lebanon can too, given sufficient political will. The comparison obscures more than it reveals.

Anwar Sadat signed the Camp David Accords, commanding concentrated executive authority. King Hussein signed the Wadi Araba Treaty with equivalent sovereign decisiveness. In both cases, a single head of state possessed the institutional capacity to commit the state, sustain the commitment, and absorb the domestic political cost. Despite the popular sentiment, the governing variable decision was made and held.

According to Arab Barometer surveys published in January 2025, after the Abraham Accords were reached, Jordanians and Egyptians were among the least likely of twelve publics surveyed to favor normalization with Israel —only five percent in each country said they favored the process. Washington Institute polling conducted in 2022 found that opposition to allowing even business or sports ties with Israelis stands at 85 percent in Egypt and 87 percent in Jordan, figures that have remained broadly stable despite decades of official relations between both governments and Tel Aviv.

The agreements were held not because populations endorsed them but because the states that signed them had the institutional machinery to hold them independent of public approval.

Lebanon has no equivalent machinery. The 1989 Taif Agreement —the foundational post-civil war compact— institutionalized the fragmentation of executive authority into the constitutional order itself. The Taif framework gave Maronites, Sunnis, and Shia practically equal power and influence over the state's domestic decisions and those concerning foreign policy, with each community holding effective veto authority over the others.

Each confessional group of ministers can hold the government hostage by exercising their right to veto in the name of the sectarian group they claim to represent, overriding the interests of the electorate that brought them to power. A foreign policy decision as consequential as normalization would require cross-community consensus that Taif's machinery makes structurally improbable and that Lebanon's current political alignment makes functionally impossible.

The resistance to the current track is not confined to Hezbollah's constituency. MP Hassan Mrad, following his meeting with Sunni Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, conveyed a position that crossed sectarian lines: any negotiation, regardless of its form or pathway, acquires legitimacy only through national consensus and commitment to the broader Arab political framework.

That the Sunni religious establishment is issuing this caution alongside the Shia political axis reflects the Taif logic in practice: The veto is a constitutional feature available to every significant community.

External Penetration Compounds Internal Fragmentation

Lebanese sovereignty is not only fragmented across sectarian institutions —it is penetrated from outside by actors whose interests in the outcome compete with each other and, in fundamental ways, with Lebanon's own. Washington applies pressure for a settlement. Tehran applies pressure against one. Hezbollah operates within both registers simultaneously —as a Lebanese political actor and as a regional instrument of Iranian influence. The Lebanese state, sitting at the intersection of these forces, cannot navigate between them because it does not possess the institutional authority to do so.

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Lebanese political analyst Khalil Nasrallah told Shafaq News that what is currently unfolding amounts to "an attempt to exploit an opportunity to impose some form of peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel, but this path is fraught with obstacles." His emphasis on the word impose captures the structural problem precisely, which is the SOVEREIGNITY.

Diplomatic pressure is being applied as if Lebanon were a sovereign state capable of receiving and implementing a foreign policy directive. The institutional reality is considerably more complex.

The Case For The Ceasefire Path, And Its Honest Ceiling

George al-Aakoury, a Lebanese political analyst, reads the current moment as an enforced necessity rather than a chosen direction. Speaking to Shafaq News, he argued that the agreement carries two simultaneous dimensions: “an immediate one, ending the destructive conduct on the ground, and a wider one connected to a regional vision of peace.”

His more significant point was about how Lebanon arrived here: “Hezbollah, by binding Lebanon's fate to Iran's regional project, left the state with no other instrument to stop the war.” In that reading, President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam did not pursue this path for political advantage or out of any orientation toward normalization; they are managing the consequences of a war the state did not fully choose and cannot fully control.

MP Matta told Shafaq News that Lebanon is not necessarily heading toward full normalization. The significance of the current moment, in his framing, lies in the fact that the state is now negotiating in its own name, “not through Syria, not through Hezbollah, not through intermediaries speaking on its behalf.”

The realistic maximum, he suggested, may not be a final agreement but a return to something resembling the 1949 armistice: a formula that stops the war and allows Lebanon to attempt, in more favorable future conditions, to improve its terms. He acknowledged, without evasion, that Israel is negotiating from a position of military victory, and that Lebanon cannot recover better negotiating terms without first recovering control over its weapons from Hezbollah.

That last observation closes the circle. The sovereignty deficit that prevents Lebanon from saying yes to normalization is the same deficit that prevents it from saying no with any binding force. Hezbollah's weapons give Israel its primary justification for maintaining a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, while simultaneously ensuring that Lebanon cannot negotiate as an equal —the state is asked to assume the obligations of sovereignty in a document, while the conditions for exercising it remain contested on the ground.

Israel has its own strategic imperatives for the positions it holds, and those imperatives do not dissolve with any Lebanese political decision alone. Among significant currents in Israeli religious and political life, Lebanon has historically featured in territorial visions that extend well beyond security rationale, a dimension that shapes how Lebanese across the political spectrum read Israeli military presence, regardless of what any ceasefire text says.

The gap between what the agreement demands of Lebanon and what Lebanon is structurally capable of delivering is not a gap that diplomatic pressure from Washington can close by itself.

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What The Public Data Reflects And What It Conceals

The Arab Opinion Index 2025 recorded 89 percent of Lebanese respondents rejecting recognition of Israel. A separate Gallup survey found 79 percent supporting the Lebanese army as the country's sole armed force —a figure widely read not as openness to normalization but as rejection of Hezbollah's parallel military authority. The two statistics point in different directions and do not resolve into a coherent policy mandate. They reflect a population navigating contradictory pressures with no institutional mechanism capable of translating its preferences into state action.

Ahmad, a university student interviewed by Shafaq News, framed the opposition position with clarity: "Normalization is not peace —it is surrender." Rawan offered the economic rationalist counterargument: Lebanon is collapsing, its currency worthless, its youth emigrating, and if any arrangement could bring investment or lift isolation, the question deserves rational examination rather than dismissal.

Imad, a Beirut resident, cut through both positions with the observation that functions as the analytical key to the entire debate: the problem is "the absence of a real state capable of making such a decision or any other strategic decision," with authority "distributed among parties, militias, religious authorities, and regional states, while the state stands as a mere facade." Imad is describing a constitutional and institutional condition that neither the optimists nor the opponents of normalization have honestly reckoned with.

The Lebanese state cannot produce a binding foreign policy decision on normalization because its institutional design does not permit one actor to commit all the others, and no external diplomatic pressure, however sustained, changes that underlying condition.

The ambassador meeting in Washington was a procedural breakthrough, and the ceasefire text was a diplomatic document. Converting either into a sovereign decision requires institutional machinery that Lebanon does not currently possess. The real negotiation —the one that addresses the gap between the obligations being placed on the Lebanese state and its actual capacity to fulfill them— has yet to begin.

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Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.