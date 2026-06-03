Trump pushes to separate Hormuz reopening from Lebanon

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that Washington is seeking to separate efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz from developments in Lebanon.

Trump also told reporters at the White House that the United States had held talks with Lebanon's Hezbollah for the first time, claiming the group had agreed to halt attacks.

On negotiations with Iran, he said they are going “very well," adding that he believes an agreement could be reached by the weekend. Responding to a question about the ceasefire with Iran after the recent attack on Kuwait that killed one person and injured dozens, Trump remarked, "There's a reason for everything. We hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night too. But they did something, not a big deal."

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Tehran would respond to any attack on Beirut, after Israel authorized expanded military operations in Beirut's southern suburbs.