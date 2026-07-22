Trump: US has no interest in controlling Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington does not seek control of the Strait of Hormuz, but it has to do what is necessary because Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters that Iran wants to reach an agreement with the United States but is not ready yet, adding that Tehran be ready soon.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM dismissed claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that international vessels may transit through Hormuz only through routes designated by the IRGC. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with US military support.

Since early May, US forces have helped more than 900 ships transit the strait, according to CENTCOM.

🚫CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that it controls exit and entry to the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that international mariners can only use routes the IRGC prefers. This is FALSE.✅FACT: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.… pic.twitter.com/CK7wZnpumH — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

Trump also warned that Washington would strike key Iranian infrastructure, if Iran carries out another attack on a vessel in the Hormuz. Later, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi stated that attacks on bridges and power stations inside Iran would result in electricity outages across countries allied with and hosting US forces.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran would respond in kind to any attack on its infrastructure, writing on X, “Our defense doctrine is clear: an eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including against our infrastructure, will prompt a strong and decisive response.”