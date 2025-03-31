Iran warns: US threats will trigger firm action

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry sent a strong message to the United States on Monday, delivering an official warning to the Swiss chargé d'affaires, who represents US interests in Tehran.

In a statement carried by Mehr News Agency, the ministry stressed that Iran would respond “immediately and firmly” to any threat, citing “continuing malicious actions” by Israeli forces in the region and recent threats from US President Donald Trump.

It also condemned the rhetoric of a head of state calling for military action against Iran, labeling it a "shocking affront to the very essence of International Peace and Security."

Such actions, the ministry warned, violate the United Nations Charter and the safeguards under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course...; and concede to CONSEQUENCES…,” it wrote on X.

An open threat of «bombing» by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security.It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the Safeguards under the IAEA. Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) March 31, 2025

In a significant escalation of rhetoric, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had warned that the United States would face a "strong reciprocal blow" if it acts on Trump's recent threat to bomb Iran unless a new nuclear deal is agreed upon. ​

This warning follows Trump's ultimatum, giving Iran a two-month window to negotiate a new agreement. The US has positioned B-2 bombers on Diego Garcia island, indicating a potential military option. In response, Iran has readied missiles in underground facilities, showcasing some of its most powerful weapons.

Tehran has rejected Trump's offer for direct negotiations, citing distrust after the US previously withdrew from the nuclear deal. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that while indirect negotiations remain possible, direct talks are off the table.