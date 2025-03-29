Iranian commander threatens to close Strait of Hormuz if US attacks

Shafaq News/ Tehran would close the Strait of Hormuz if the country came under US attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri threatened on Saturday.

Tangsiri stated that “if ordered [the strait closure], its execution is my duty,” underscoring Iran’s readiness to respond decisively to any perceived threats.

Addressing speculation about potential negotiations, Tangsiri categorically ruled out discussions over Iran’s missile program or its support for the allied armed groups. The IRGC Navy commander also dismissed recent messages and threats from US President Donald Trump, saying, “I have no knowledge of Trump’s message, nor do I care to analyze it. I hear his threats, I observe his actions, and I prepare myself to counter them.”

He asserted that Iran would retaliate against any attack on its interests, emphasizing that no adversary could strike Iran and evade consequences. “We do not seek war and do not wish for it. However, if the enemy tries to harm our interests or attack our people, they must know that we will respond,” he pointed out.

Tangsiri also stressed that Iran seeks peaceful relations with its neighbors, assuring that Tehran does not pose a threat to regional nations.